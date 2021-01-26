Zacks: Analysts Expect IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for IntriCon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. IntriCon reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IntriCon.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.12. IntriCon had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $27.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.57 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

IntriCon stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. IntriCon has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $20.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average is $14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.92 million, a PE ratio of -61.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, VP Michael Geraci sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $150,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,507.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 24.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of IntriCon by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in IntriCon by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IntriCon during the 3rd quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in IntriCon by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-End-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

