Zacks: Analysts Expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will announce $2.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises posted sales of $2.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year sales of $8.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.12 billion to $8.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.24. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $63.50 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Insight Enterprises from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Insight Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

In related news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $243,406.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $901,819.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,806 shares of company stock valued at $2,842,873 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 23.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 65.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 21.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,214,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,531,000 after buying an additional 920,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 8.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ NSIT traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $82.26. 114,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,380. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.32. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $84.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

