Zacks: Analysts Expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.22 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will announce $36.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.85 million. Höegh LNG Partners reported sales of $38.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year sales of $143.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.62 million to $143.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $143.29 million, with estimates ranging from $141.17 million to $145.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.69 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 20.74%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research report on Sunday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. 21.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HMLP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.70. 144,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,550. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Höegh LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $16.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. This is a boost from Höegh LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

About Höegh LNG Partners

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

