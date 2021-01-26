Zacks: Analysts Expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to post $53.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.89 million and the lowest is $53.00 million. Fiverr International reported sales of $29.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 82.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year sales of $187.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $186.63 million to $188.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $248.93 million, with estimates ranging from $243.90 million to $253.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.32 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%.

FVRR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Fiverr International from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fiverr International in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised Fiverr International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.46.

NYSE:FVRR opened at $235.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -547.92 and a beta of 2.24. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $285.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth $1,328,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Fiverr International in the third quarter worth $116,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 33.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Fiverr International in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Fiverr International in the second quarter worth $751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

