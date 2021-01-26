Zacks: Analysts Expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Will Announce Earnings of $3.80 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will announce earnings of $3.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.50 and the highest is $4.36. Domino’s Pizza posted earnings per share of $3.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Saturday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year earnings of $12.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.04 to $13.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.67 to $14.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Domino’s Pizza.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DPZ. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $446.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Stephens downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $424.57.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $378.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.28. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $270.08 and a 12-month high of $435.58.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

