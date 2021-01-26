Zacks: Analysts Expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Will Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) will report earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. Bio-Techne reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full-year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.45.

TECH opened at $352.44 on Friday. Bio-Techne has a one year low of $155.17 and a one year high of $361.47. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.39, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.03.

In other news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 10,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.94, for a total value of $3,278,162.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,844,023.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $6,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,680 shares of company stock worth $22,479,696 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the third quarter worth $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 28.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 393.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the second quarter worth $93,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

