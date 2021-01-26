Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 141.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.13). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 76.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In related news, insider Atish Shah sold 18,000 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 18,499 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $300,238.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,135 shares in the company, valued at $927,301.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 68,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 125,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

XHR opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.18. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

