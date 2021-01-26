Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) to report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Wyndham Destinations posted earnings per share of $1.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 69%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wyndham Destinations.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.90 million. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WYND shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.26.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $1,083,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 619,301 shares in the company, valued at $26,834,312.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the third quarter worth $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter worth $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the third quarter worth $77,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Destinations stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.03. The stock had a trading volume of 748,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,661. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -391.88 and a beta of 1.84. Wyndham Destinations has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $51.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.35%.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

