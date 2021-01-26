Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) to Post $0.34 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pilgrim’s Pride’s earnings. Pilgrim’s Pride posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pilgrim’s Pride.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 1.55%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPC. Barclays raised Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $20.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.39. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $27.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 16.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast and mini breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

