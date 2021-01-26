Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.91 Million

Brokerages forecast that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) will post sales of $33.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.77 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full year sales of $103.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $99.65 million to $105.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $216.52 million, with estimates ranging from $203.69 million to $233.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $29.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on LPRO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Stephens began coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Open Lending from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Open Lending from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

In related news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $12,366,439.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,799,662 shares in the company, valued at $102,134,914.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nebula Holdings Llc sold 4,413,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $118,639,476.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock worth $260,990,796 over the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Open Lending by 96.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,446,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,037 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Open Lending during the third quarter worth $33,511,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Open Lending during the third quarter worth $24,850,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Open Lending during the third quarter worth $19,229,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in Open Lending during the third quarter worth $15,513,000. Institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

LPRO stock traded down $1.13 on Monday, hitting $35.26. 741,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,366. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.05. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

