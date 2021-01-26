Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to Announce $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.93. Neurocrine Biosciences posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $5.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $258.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.45.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total value of $1,988,035.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,087.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $307,744.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,040,425.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 338,769 shares of company stock worth $36,923,853. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

NBIX traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,740. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.34. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $136.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

