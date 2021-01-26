Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.40 Billion

Brokerages expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report sales of $3.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Leidos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.45 billion and the lowest is $3.35 billion. Leidos reported sales of $2.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year sales of $12.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.40 billion to $12.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $13.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.77 billion to $14.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Leidos.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.31.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $112.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. Leidos has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.31%.

In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $681,770.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,671.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 22.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,258,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,019,669,000 after buying an additional 2,028,581 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 6,679.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 1,739,005 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 1,163.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,551,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 1,428,547 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 142.8% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,200,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,999,000 after buying an additional 705,926 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 48.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,046,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,261,000 after buying an additional 339,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leidos (LDOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.