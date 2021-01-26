Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Brokerages expect that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) will announce $1.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. Global Payments reported sales of $1.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year sales of $6.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $6.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.48 billion to $7.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist decreased their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.17.

NYSE GPN opened at $185.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $215.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In related news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $909,399.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total value of $96,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,746.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $395,669 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 23,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 27,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 16.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

