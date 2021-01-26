Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for EnerSys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.20. EnerSys reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $708.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.96 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share.

ENS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $90.64 on Friday. EnerSys has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in EnerSys in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in EnerSys in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 44.2% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

