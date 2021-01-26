Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Brokerages forecast that EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EMCORE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.07. EMCORE posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCORE will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EMCORE.

Get EMCORE alerts:

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $33.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.50 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EMKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised EMCORE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on EMCORE from $6.10 to $6.20 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ:EMKR traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.15. 336,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,123. EMCORE has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $152.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 71.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCORE in the third quarter valued at $259,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 37.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCORE in the fourth quarter valued at $715,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,784,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after buying an additional 165,829 shares in the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EMCORE (EMKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.