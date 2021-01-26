Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $200,000.00

Brokerages predict that Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) will announce $200,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $250,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $150,000.00. Beyond Air reported sales of $310,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full year sales of $900,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $730,000.00 to $1.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.81 million, with estimates ranging from $620,000.00 to $7.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Beyond Air.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ XAIR opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $121.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of -0.66. Beyond Air has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Lisi acquired 38,500 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $203,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Beyond Air by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Beyond Air by 29.5% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Beyond Air by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Beyond Air by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 22,537 shares during the period. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

