Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to Announce $15.90 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $15.90 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Alphabet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $14.95 and the highest is $18.82. Alphabet reported earnings of $15.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year earnings of $52.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $51.31 to $55.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $62.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $56.49 to $69.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,848.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $3.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,890.31. 9,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,206. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,932.08. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,766.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,630.77.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

