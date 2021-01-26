yieldfarming.insure (SAFE) 1-Day Volume Hits $2,796.00

yieldfarming.insure (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. yieldfarming.insure has a total market cap of $18.31 million and approximately $2,796.00 worth of yieldfarming.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yieldfarming.insure token can now be bought for $391.50 or 0.02281515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, yieldfarming.insure has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,854.36 or 0.99537183 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00023792 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.72 or 0.00324099 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $223.69 or 0.00698989 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00173155 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002504 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002005 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00031094 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00034516 BTC.

yieldfarming.insure Token Profile

yieldfarming.insure (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. yieldfarming.insure’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,780 tokens. yieldfarming.insure’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins . The official website for yieldfarming.insure is yieldfarming.insure

Buying and Selling yieldfarming.insure

yieldfarming.insure can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges.

