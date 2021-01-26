Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Price Reaches $0.83 on Exchanges (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 33.9% against the US dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00002643 BTC on popular exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $769,871.09 and $1.37 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00052018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00128473 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.31 or 0.00289861 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00071644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00070206 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00037131 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 924,487 coins.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.