XTX Markets LLC Takes Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 233.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $79.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.73. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $84.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 0.83.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.18. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The company had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLNE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamilton Lane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

