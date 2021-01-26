XTX Markets LLC Takes $297,000 Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 110.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,416,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,033,000 after buying an additional 12,310,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,494,000 after buying an additional 854,508 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,226,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,086,000 after buying an additional 140,064 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,575,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,169,000 after buying an additional 217,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,249,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,910,000 after buying an additional 807,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $859,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 12,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $357,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,611 shares of company stock worth $4,324,345. 21.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AMH opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.41, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.01.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

AMH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.73.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

