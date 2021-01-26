XTX Markets LLC Makes New Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,296 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000. NXP Semiconductors makes up about 0.8% of XTX Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $174.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of -329.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $182.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Reed David sold 2,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total value of $444,347.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,085.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $1,209,204.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,128 shares of company stock worth $6,171,512 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

