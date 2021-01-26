XTX Markets LLC Makes New $276,000 Investment in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The RealReal by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in The RealReal by 1,099.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in The RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 84.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The RealReal alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.22.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 3.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.54.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 48.99% and a negative net margin of 46.90%. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 13,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $318,357.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,555.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $3,090,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,059.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 809,831 shares of company stock worth $16,602,407 in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL).

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.