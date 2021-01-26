XTX Markets LLC Invests $659,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,854 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 1.4% of XTX Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 36.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 225.6% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,915,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $297.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.79.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total transaction of $312,633.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,081,910.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total value of $11,798,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,354 shares in the company, valued at $25,766,809.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,656 shares of company stock worth $51,353,212. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PANW opened at $360.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $375.00. The company has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.38 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $351.10 and its 200 day moving average is $278.52.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

