XTX Markets LLC Invests $314,000 in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ST. Ossiam raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 175.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

ST opened at $57.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 93.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $61.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $788.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.38 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $2,430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $942,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,775 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,496. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen raised Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.