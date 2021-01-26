XTX Markets LLC Buys Shares of 8,941 Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at about $350,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 85.6% during the third quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 271,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 125,400 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In other news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,688 shares in the company, valued at $864,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLIC stock opened at $38.12 on Tuesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $39.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average is $27.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $177.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.95%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

