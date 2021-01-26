XTX Markets LLC Acquires New Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,148,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,977,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,077,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,894,000 after purchasing an additional 220,537 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,922,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,831,000 after purchasing an additional 216,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,272,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,534,000 after purchasing an additional 94,290 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $66.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.91 and its 200 day moving average is $63.86. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $79.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.