XTX Markets LLC Acquires New Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. Interactive Brokers Group comprises 0.7% of XTX Markets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBKR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $67.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.68. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.70 and a 12-month high of $71.87. The company has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 13,700 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $660,751.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,992,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,924,336.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 8,150 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $397,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,165,906 shares of company stock valued at $68,324,410. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

