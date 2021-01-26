xRhodium Market Capitalization Achieves $2.25 Million (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, xRhodium has traded 45.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One xRhodium coin can currently be purchased for about $1.82 or 0.00005705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. xRhodium has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $29,539.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005427 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000666 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00026386 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

xRhodium Profile

xRhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,316,575 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,575 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars.

