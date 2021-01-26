XP Power Limited (XPP.L) (LON:XPP) Sets New 12-Month High at $5,444.00

XP Power Limited (XPP.L) (LON:XPP) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,444 ($71.13) and last traded at GBX 5,280 ($68.98), with a volume of 1281 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,280 ($68.98).

The firm has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,730.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,386.95.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

