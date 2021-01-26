XLMedia PLC (XLM.L) (LON:XLM) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $33.56

XLMedia PLC (XLM.L) (LON:XLM) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.56 and traded as high as $36.00. XLMedia PLC (XLM.L) shares last traded at $35.50, with a volume of 570,182 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 28.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £70.91 million and a PE ratio of -0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

In related news, insider Iain Balchin bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £29,000 ($37,888.69).

XLMedia PLC, a performance marketing company, attracts traffic from various online channels and directs them to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 2,300 informational websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

