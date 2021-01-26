xEURO Price Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (XEUR)

xEURO (CURRENCY:XEUR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 26th. In the last week, xEURO has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. xEURO has a market capitalization of $22,552.30 and $33,871.00 worth of xEURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xEURO coin can currently be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00010573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00053218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00127832 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00072707 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00284208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00070369 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00037328 BTC.

xEURO Profile