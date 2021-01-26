Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. Xerox’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Xerox updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. Xerox has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $38.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.92.

In related news, CAO Joseph H. Mancini sold 25,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $538,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,672 shares in the company, valued at $832,221.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 60,010 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $1,135,989.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

XRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Xerox from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cross Research cut Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

