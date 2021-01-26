Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Acquired by Value Holdings Management CO. LLC

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 96.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XRX. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,467,000. Icahn Carl C increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 27,466,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $515,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,940 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,376,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,654,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $145,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,602,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,428 shares in the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XRX traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.75. 3,453,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,478. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $38.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.64.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.24. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Joseph H. Mancini sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $538,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,672 shares in the company, valued at $832,221.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 60,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,135,989.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XRX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Xerox from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cross Research lowered Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

