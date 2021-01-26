Xaya Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,657.00 (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Xaya has a total market cap of $1.83 million and $2,657.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Xaya has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One Xaya coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wowbit (WWB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 71.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Xaya Profile

Xaya is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,542,153 coins and its circulating supply is 45,400,026 coins. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io.

Xaya Coin Trading

Xaya can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

