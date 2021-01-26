WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%.
Shares of WSFS opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $47.78. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.36.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.
WSFS Financial Company Profile
WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.
