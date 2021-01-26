WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%.

Shares of WSFS opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $47.78. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $57,707.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 16,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $695,054.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,293 shares in the company, valued at $736,854.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,974 shares of company stock worth $1,154,396 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

