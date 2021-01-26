Wrapped Bitcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.75 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $3.75 billion and $258.59 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $32,581.67 or 1.00053713 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00024202 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00031089 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000306 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000238 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

