WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.93

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$15.93 and last traded at C$15.80, with a volume of 38819 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.45.

Separately, CIBC upped their price target on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.06, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

