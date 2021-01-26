Woodcoin (LOG) Price Down 19.5% This Week

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $756,609.65 and approximately $41,257.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0942 or 0.00000292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,267.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,357.04 or 0.04205640 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.48 or 0.00416763 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.65 or 0.01322243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.44 or 0.00537520 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.39 or 0.00425789 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.71 or 0.00268716 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00023007 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

Woodcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

