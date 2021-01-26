Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,225.14 ($55.20).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,889 ($63.88) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) from GBX 3,785 ($49.45) to GBX 4,880 ($63.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of WIZZ traded up GBX 15.13 ($0.20) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4,107.13 ($53.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,919. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,491.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,832.58. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,904 ($64.07). The company has a market cap of £3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

