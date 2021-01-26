Wizard Entertainment (OTCMKTS:WIZD) Trading Up 10%

Shares of Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZD) shot up 10% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.10. 1,222 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 1,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77.

Wizard Entertainment (OTCMKTS:WIZD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter.

Wizard Entertainment, Inc produces pop culture live multimedia conventions in the United States. Its live multimedia conventions offer a social networking and entertainment venue for enthusiasts of movies, TV shows, video games, technology, toys, social networking/gaming, comic books, anime, and graphic novels.

