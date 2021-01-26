Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $270.25 Million

Brokerages expect Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to announce sales of $270.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $272.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $268.42 million. Wix.com reported sales of $204.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full year sales of $976.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $974.65 million to $978.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The firm had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.88.

WIX stock opened at $254.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.82. Wix.com has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $319.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.76 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Wix.com by 86.8% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Wix.com by 2.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in Wix.com by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Wix.com by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Wix.com in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

