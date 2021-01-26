Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Wintrust Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Wintrust Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Wintrust Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.11.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $65.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.64. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $69.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wintrust Financial news, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $413,341.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 27,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,740.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $840,600.63. Insiders have sold a total of 36,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,042 in the last ninety days. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 77,759 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 40,861.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 40,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 40,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

