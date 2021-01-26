Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 42.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 22.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total transaction of $8,454,435.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,548.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.21, for a total value of $574,091.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,909.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,175 shares of company stock worth $31,883,815 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $490.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $562.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.68.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $537.88 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.93 and a 12 month high of $566.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $536.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.22. The firm has a market cap of $104.94 billion, a PE ratio of 152.37, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

