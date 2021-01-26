Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,451 Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Fullen Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 18,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $151.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $153.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.73.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

