WINk (WIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.38 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. WINk has a total market capitalization of $29.38 million and $5.48 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WINk has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013153 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008338 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About WINk

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.