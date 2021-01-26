Wing Price Reaches $16.05 on Exchanges (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Wing token can currently be purchased for approximately $16.05 or 0.00050791 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wing has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Wing has a market cap of $14.36 million and approximately $4.97 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00052371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00128580 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00284045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00071642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00069820 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00037300 BTC.

Wing Token Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,394,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 894,354 tokens. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

Wing Token Trading

Wing can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

