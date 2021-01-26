Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 381,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,611,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 14.8% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 406.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $54,000.

BSV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,981. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

