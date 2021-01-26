Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 89,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,557,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,702,000 after acquiring an additional 186,413 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,710,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,195,000 after purchasing an additional 343,577 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,521,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,063,000 after acquiring an additional 302,995 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,017,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,124,000 after buying an additional 316,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 861,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 74,102 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$21.71 during midday trading on Tuesday. 399,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,572. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $23.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

