Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $316.49. 1,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,709. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.40. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.54 and a fifty-two week high of $320.14.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

